Missing Richmond woman found safe

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Shop, sample and share the fun at Richmond’s favorite event for women, the Southern Women’s Show, March 16-18 at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guest Vern Yip.More >>
Shop, sample and share the fun at Richmond’s favorite event for women, the Southern Women’s Show, March 16-18 at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guest Vern Yip.More >>
The owner of a supermarket chain primarily found in Virginia is selling off 21 of its 38 stores.More >>
The owner of a supermarket chain primarily found in Virginia is selling off 21 of its 38 stores.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a 59-year-old woman reported missing has been found.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a 59-year-old woman reported missing has been found.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>