Missing Richmond woman found safe

Luritha R. Carter was last seen on March 10. (Source: Richmond Police Dept.) Luritha R. Carter was last seen on March 10. (Source: Richmond Police Dept.)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says a 59-year-old woman reported missing has been found. 

Luritha R. Carter had been missing since March 10. 

“Thank you to all in the community who submitted information. Ms. Carter has been located and is safe," said  Major Crimes Detective Gerald Brissette.

