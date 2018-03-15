Southgate says England should go to World Cup in Russia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Southgate says England should go to World Cup in Russia

(Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stands outside The Mill pub, as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, Mar... (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stands outside The Mill pub, as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, Mar...

LONDON (AP) - England coach Gareth Southgate says his team should go to the World Cup despite Russia being blamed for poisoning a former spy in Britain.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered politicians and royals not to attend the World Cup after former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious after being exposed to a nerve agent.

But the government has not ordered the national soccer team to boycott the June 14-July 15 soccer tournament.

Southgate says it's a "serious matter" and "developing very quickly." But based on the briefings he has received, he says "we are preparing to go to the World Cup. There is no doubt in my mind that is what we should be doing."

England's World Cup campaign opens against Tunisia on June 18 in Volgograd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

