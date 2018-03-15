Builders optimism slides for third consecutive month - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Builders optimism slides for third consecutive month

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo a for sale sign stands in front of a house, in Walpole, Mass. Freddie Mac reports on the week's average U.S. mortgage rates on Thursday, March 15. (AP Photo/Steven Senne). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo a for sale sign stands in front of a house, in Walpole, Mass. Freddie Mac reports on the week's average U.S. mortgage rates on Thursday, March 15.

NEW YORK (AP) - A new survey reveals fading optimism among homebuilders, and a downward revision in sentiment from February suggests a more sustained perception of deterioration.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index for March was 70, the group said Thursday, and a downward revision for February, from 72 to 71, means that sentiment among builders has declined for three consecutive months.

While any reading above 50 indicates more builders see sales conditions as good rather than poor, it's been more than two years since the index recorded three straight months of declines.

The index has remained above 60 since September 2016.

Builders' view of current sales conditions held steady, though the outlook for sales over the next six months fell two points, to 78. A measure of buyer traffic fell three points to 51.

Mortgage rates fell slightly this week after hitting their highest average in more than four years a week ago.

Those rising rates will put even more people out of the market as the traditional spring home buying season begins.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said that the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 4.44 percent this week after climbing to 4.46 a week ago.

The consequences of rising home prices and mortgage rates have begun to play out in national sales numbers.

Sales of occupied homes fell 3.2 percent in January and 3.6 percent in December, and the number of sales contracts signed in January dropped 4.7 percent, according to the National Association of Realtors.

That has pushed those who can afford new homes in that direction. The U.S. reported last week that groundbreakings on new homes jumped 9.7 percent in January to the highest level since October 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star

    Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-03-15 02:02:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-03-15 14:46:44 GMT
    New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. (Source: CNN)New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. (Source: CNN)

    New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:21:07 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-03-15 13:36:15 GMT
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>

  • George Lucas breaks ground on LA's Museum of Narrative Art

    George Lucas breaks ground on LA's Museum of Narrative Art

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:32:17 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-03-15 13:34:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2005 file photo, filmmaker George Lucas poses in front of a Stormtrooper exhibit at the Museum of Science in Boston, prior to the opening of "Star Wars: Where Science Meets Imagination." Lucas i...(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2005 file photo, filmmaker George Lucas poses in front of a Stormtrooper exhibit at the Museum of Science in Boston, prior to the opening of "Star Wars: Where Science Meets Imagination." Lucas i...
    George Lucas is visiting a galaxy on the edge of downtown Los Angeles to break ground on his $1.5 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.More >>
    George Lucas is visiting a galaxy on the edge of downtown Los Angeles to break ground on his $1.5 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly