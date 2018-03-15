$5M raffle won in business-boosting drawing at Ohio eatery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

$5M raffle won in business-boosting drawing at Ohio eatery

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.

The crowd at Grayton Road Tavern hooted and hollered Wednesday when the latest entry drawn in the Queen of Hearts game picked the right number to reveal the game's namesake on a board of playing cards.

WJW-TV reports the winner is a man from Hinckley who opted to remain anonymous, for now.

The jackpot was about $5.5 million. Under the game rules, the tavern keeps $550,000 of that to launch the next round of the game in May.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

