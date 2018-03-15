Sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama sheriff legally used more than $750,000 of funds meant to feed inmates to purchase a beach house.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin told The Birmingham News he follows a state law passed before World War II that allows sheriffs to keep "excess" inmate-feeding funds for themselves.

Entrekin reported on state ethics forms that he made "more than $250,000" each of the past three years through the funds.

The sheriff's annual salary is more than $93,000. He and his wife purchased a four-bedroom house with an in-ground pool and canal access in September for $740,000.

Entrekin got a $592,000 mortgage. The home is one of several properties with a total assessed value of more than $1.7 million that the couple own together or separately.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

