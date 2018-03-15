Ex-boxing champ Vinny Paz arrested at home

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - Five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz is expected to appear in a Rhode Island court after being arrested following what police are calling a "domestic incident."

Warwick police tell WPRI-TV that officers were called to his home at about 3 a.m. Thursday by a relative of Paz's girlfriend.

Chief Stephen McCartney tells WPRO-AM that the officers had to force their way inside, where they found the girlfriend barricaded inside a bathroom. He says she had injuries consistent with an assault. She was taken from the home on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Paz has a lawyer.

Paz is known for coming back after he broke his neck in a car crash. His story was dramatized in the 2016 film "Bleed for This," starring Miles Teller.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.