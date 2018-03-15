Brain Injury Awareness: It's not just a one-time thing

Lethargy and confusion are some of the symptoms to watch for. (Source: NBC12)

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and experts say to not ignore any signs of trauma.

The Brain Injury Association of Virginia says the majority of injuries come from falls, either involving older people or young children.

“It occurs after birth and disrupts the normal actions of the brain – disrupts the manner of thinking and manner of perceiving and the way an individual communicates,” Anne McDonnell, of the BIAV, said.

Rylie Power is no stranger to those symptoms. She played soccer, and said an injury to her brain has changed her life forever.

"I don’t remember the last 24 hours I didn’t have a headache,” Power said.

Power said the biggest difference with a brain injury is that it is not a one-time thing.

“A lot of people talk about it as a single event,” Power said. “But it’s a lifelong process that people take for granted until they’ve been through it.”

Lethargy and confusion are some of the signs that you or a loved one may need to be checked out.

