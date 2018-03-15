Trump again wrongly says US has trade deficit with Canada - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump again wrongly says US has trade deficit with Canada

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump continues to insist the United States has a trade deficit with Canada, following news reports that he claimed at a fundraiser that he talked trade with the country's prime minister without knowing all the facts.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday: "We do have a Trade Deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries (some of them massive). P.M. Justin Trudeau of Canada, a very good guy, doesn't like saying that Canada has a Surplus vs. the U.S.(negotiating), but they do...they almost all do...and that's how I know!"

Trump, who routinely inflates trade deficits, has previously complained about a trade deficit with Canada even though the U.S. runs an overall surplus with that country - when the value of services is included in the calculation.

Trump spoke about trade during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post. The paper reports that Trump said he freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Trudeau.

Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, "'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.'"

Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.

Canadian Foreign Affairs spokesman Adam Austin said in an emailed statement that the countries "have a balanced and mutually beneficial trading relationship." He added: "According to their own statistics, the U.S. runs a trade surplus with Canada."

The Office of the United States Trade Representative says the U.S. has a trade surplus with Canada.

___

Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Tillerson's dismissal may hasten demise of Iran nuclear deal

    Tillerson's dismissal may hasten demise of Iran nuclear deal

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-15 04:52:28 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:06:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). FILE - This is Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo of CIA Director Michael Pompeo, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Iran nuclear deal was in near terminal condition and on life support even before Presid...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). FILE - This is Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo of CIA Director Michael Pompeo, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Iran nuclear deal was in near terminal condition and on life support even before Presid...
    The Iran nuclear deal was in near terminal condition and on life support even before President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, but his dismissal this week may hasten its demise.More >>
    The Iran nuclear deal was in near terminal condition and on life support even before President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, but his dismissal this week may hasten its demise.More >>

  • Veterans chief Shulkin says he has no intention of quitting

    Veterans chief Shulkin says he has no intention of quitting

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-03-15 04:27:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:07:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry appear before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Sc...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry appear before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Sc...

    Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he has no interest in becoming the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, a position the White House is dropping hints might be open sooner rather than later.

    More >>

    Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he has no interest in becoming the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, a position the White House is dropping hints might be open sooner rather than later.

    More >>

  • Trump again wrongly says US has trade deficit with Canada

    Trump again wrongly says US has trade deficit with Canada

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:32:46 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:05:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump waves as he walks off after participating in a roundtable discussion on tax policy at the Boeing Company, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in St. Louis.
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
    President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly