Some Manchester Middle School students could be moved to Providence

School officials will have more community meetings before making a final decision. (Source: NBC12)

Nearly 200 Manchester Middle School students could be redistricted before the new school is even built.

Chesterfield County is exploring the option of moving those students from Manchester to Providence Middle School. The change could come as soon as this fall.

The reason is because the new Manchester Middle School that is about to be built is smaller than the existing school and newly renovated Providence is slightly larger.

Students who live in neighborhoods off Hull Street between Turner Road and Chippenham Parkway would be affected. Those neighborhoods include Ashley Village, Manchester Heights, Marlboro, Newberry Towne, Rollingwood Estates, Stevens Hollow and Walmsley Townhouses.

School leaders plan to hold more community meetings before making a final decision.

