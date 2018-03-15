Weirather retains World Cup super-G title as Goggia wins

(AP Photo/Marco Trovati). United States' Lindsey Vonn gets to the finish area after completing a women's super-G at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

ARE, Sweden (AP) - Tina Weirather successfully defended her World Cup super-G season title on Thursday while Sofia Goggia won the final race of the season in dominant fashion.

Goggia, the Italian who clinched the downhill title a day earlier, finished 0.32 seconds ahead of Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany.

Lindsey Vonn was faster than Goggia at the first checkpoint but lost her balance briefly midway down and finished third, 0.53 behind.

Weirather, of Liechtenstein, finished sixth.

Lara Gut, the only skier who had a chance of catching Weirather, lost control early in her run.

Ester Ledecka, the surprise Olympic super-G champion, also went out early.

Weirather ended the season with an 86-point advantage over Gut. Anna Veith placed third, 122 points behind.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway has already clinched the discipline title entering the final men's super-G later.

Weirather's second title adds to a large family haul that includes seven small crystal globes won by her mother, Hanni Wenzel, three for her uncle, Andreas Wenzel, and one by her father, Harti Weirather.

It was the fifth win of Goggia's World Cup career, in addition to her downhill gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Attacking a course set by her coach Giovanni Rulfi, Goggia bowed to the crowd upon seeing her time in the finish area.

It was a sparse crowd, though, on a day when the temperature dipped to -17 degrees (1 F).

