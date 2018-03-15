Security increased at Petersburg High School after Wednesday fight

The fight did not happen as part of the student walkout.More >>
U.S. Marshals say Sean "Big Hurt" Wallace robbed a man at a Petersburg hotel last December. Wallace has "an extensive criminal history" and is considered extremely dangerous.More >>
Virginia State Police officials say they were assisting the FBI on Tuesday to execute search warrants at a facility in Hopewell.More >>
You can now use your MasterCard, Visa or Discover card to pay your water and sewer bills through Online Bill Pay, a secure portal.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department just acquired three new drones that will join the one drone the department already had, but state law restricts how police departments are able to use them.More >>
