Security increased at Petersburg High School after Wednesday fight

Following violence Wednesday, there will be extra security at Petersburg High School Thursday morning.

The school is still investigating the incident, but officials posted to Facebook that tensions flared off-campus while class was in session.

The fight did not happen as part of the walkout.

A message to parents says, “We are proud of our students who organized today’s thoughtful event and our students who participated. Unfortunately, in an unrelated event, some students were involved in a fight.”

The students involved in the fight face disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.

