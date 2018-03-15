Man honored for rescuing blind owner's deaf dog

A Seven Pines Elementary School student is recovering after being hit by a bus Wednesday morning.More >>
A heavy delay is expected in the area as police work to clear the scene.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The man was a little hesitant, but put his reservations aside to help the dog that has already seen its share of tragedy. He previously survived being hit by a car.More >>
The new Manchester Middle School that is about to be built is smaller than the existing school and newly renovated Providence is slightly larger.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
