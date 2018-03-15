Man honored for rescuing blind owner's deaf dog

Atlas has survived being hit by a car and suffering hypothermia from a fall into an icy pond. (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS)

A Chesterfield man was given a hero's tribute after he rescued a dog from a frozen pond.

When first responders weren't able to retrieve a dog that fell through ice, Anthony Miller stepped up to bring Atlas, a German short-haired pointer, to safety.

Miller said he was a little hesitant, but put his reservations aside to help the dog that has already seen its share of tragedy. He previously survived being hit by a car.

Also, Atlas' owner is blind, and he serves as her eyes despite being deaf himself.

"Pretty much a miracle that he's still alive," John Lipp, the owner's brother, said.

But for as much help as Atlas provides, he was the one in need of help in January. A door was left open when a young girl came over to play during a day off from school and Atlas got out of the house.

Atlas ran into a pond in the Grove subdivision that covered in ice and fell in.

"A little girl came knocking on the door saying a dog had fallen in the pond," Miller said. "The dog was pretty far out in the ice."

Miller grabbed a ladder and headed to the pond, but the ladder didn't work.

Authorities suggested trying a kayak, so Miller paddled out to Atlas.

"They informed me they weren't allowed to go in it, so they asked if I would go in with their assistance," Miller said. "I knew I had to, so I went in there."

Miller was able to pull Atlas to safety, and was greeted by a round of applause Wednesday night at a board of supervisors meeting. Miller was awarded a Fire Chief's Coin, which is generally reserved for first responders who go above and beyond.

"We have great respect for him doing that," Steven Ayres, of Chesterfield Animal Services, said. "While we were trying to figure out what to do, he took action and did it."

Miller isn't a fan of the cold, and is not fond of swimming, but neither of those things mattered when it came to saving the distressed pup.

"It was for a good cause," Miller said. "It was for a dog."

Lipp said his sister thought Atlas was gone forever.

Atlas suffered hypothermia and stopped breathing. A firefighter performed chest compressions, and Atlas was taken to an animal hospital where veterinarians were able to save his life.

Now, he is back in the hands of his owner, offering comfort and serving as living proof that miracles can happen.

