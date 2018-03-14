Child taken to hospital after being hit by school bus

A Seven Pines Elementary School student is recovering after being hit by a bus Wednesday morning.

It happened on Raines Avenue, near the Sandston area.

Henrico Police say the young student stepped out in front of the school bus and was hit. The child were taken to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries.

The bus driver will not be charged.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12