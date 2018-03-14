Child taken to hospital after being hit by car

Raises, expanding transit and more money for schools it's all a part of Henrico County's fiscal year budget proposal for 2018-2019.?More >>
A Henrico man charged with murder in the death of a convenience store owner will be serving 42 years in prison.More >>
The route will extend from Gaskins Road to West Broad Marketplace.More >>
As another winter storm strikes the Northeast U.S., flights in and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted.More >>
The robbery occurred March 9 around 9 p.m. when a man pulled a gun and demanded money.More >>
