State Police respond to two fatal crashes

Virginia State Police are investigating two separate, fatal crashes on Wednesday.

One fatal crash involving multiple vehicles happened around 7:12 p.m. in Caroline County, at the intersection of Ladysmith Road and Landor. A victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second fatal crash involving a single vehicle happened on I-295 near Route 10 around 9:21 p.m.

Police have not released the identities of any victims at this time.

Drew Wilder is at the scene of the fatal crash on I-295.

