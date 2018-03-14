Police ID victim in I-295 crash

Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a crash on I-295 on Wednesday.

The victim is David Lee Seither, 65, of Mechanicsville.

Police say Seither was driving north and tried to take the exit for Route 10 when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and overturned.

Seither died at the scene.

Police say speed is being considered a factor in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation.

Police have also identified the victim in a second fatal crash on Wednesday:

