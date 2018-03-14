Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Big Hurt' robs victim, strips him naked

Virginia State Police are investigating two separate, fatal crashes on Wednesday.More >>
U.S. Marshals say Sean "Big Hurt" Wallace robbed a man at a Petersburg hotel last December. Wallace has "an extensive criminal history" and is considered extremely dangerous.More >>
Officials in Richmond are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze in the 2100 block of Third Avenue on Wednesday.More >>
Navy officials say a fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, and rescue efforts are underway.More >>
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke frankly against the actions of students across the county who participated in National Walkout Day just one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.More >>
