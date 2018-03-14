Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Big Hurt' robs victim, strips him naked

U.S. Marshals need your help finding Sean Wallace - investigators say he robbed a man at a Petersburg hotel last December.

After hooking up with "Cookie" on Facebook, investigators say the victim drove to the Flagship Inn to meet up with her. Six minutes into his visit to room 116, there was a knock on the door.

It was Sean Wallace, otherwise known as "Big Hurt."

"Sean Wallace would come in with a weapon demand their money and rob them and flee the scene," said Brain Stalnaker with the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals say he snagged more than cash. Wallace demanded the victim's ATM card along with it's PIN, then took the victim's phone and forced him to strip naked.



Wallace took everything and fled, telling the victim to stay put until he returned. The victim escaped and called Petersburg police.

"Mr. Wallace has an extensive criminal history, one of the longest I've seen on paper. A lot of violence, a lot of weapons, a lot of robberies," said Stalnaker.

There's a reason behind his nickname "Big Hurt." Investigators say Wallace stands at a whopping six-feet-nine-inches tall. His arms, back, chest and neck are heavily tattooed. His last known address is the Tanglewood Apartments of Johnson Road in Petersburg.

U.S. Marshals consider Wallace armed and extremely dangerous. They also think he's hiding out nearby - because he's well known to the Tri-Cities area, where he has lots of friends and family.

"If you do see him and you're not familiar with him, just steer clear and call police, and we'll come arrest him on the spot," said Stalnaker.

Sean "Big Hurt" Wallace is our Most Wanted Wednesday fugitive. If you know where investigators can find him, call the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2.

Remember - your tips are anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12