Officials: Navy jet crashes off Key West; rescue underway

The Navy said the two-man crew ejected. (Source: AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Navy officials say a fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, and rescue efforts are underway.

The officials say the F/A-18 Hornet's two crew members ejected, but no other details are available.

The officials say the crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details before the information has been made public.

