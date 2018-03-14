Flames shooting out of south Richmond home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Flames shooting out of south Richmond home

West 27th Street fire (Source: NBC12 viewer) West 27th Street fire (Source: NBC12 viewer)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

An NBC12 viewer captured images of flames shooting out of a home on West 27th Street in Richmond.

The fire happened around 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire department said everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly