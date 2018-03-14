Raises, expanding GRTC bus system and money for schools part of Henrico budget proposal

Raises, expanding transit and more money for schools it's all a part of Henrico County's fiscal year budget proposal for 2018-2019.

Overall, the county manager calls this budget proposal pretty positive.

There are things that stay the same, including the real estate tax rate which has not changed at $.87 per $100 of assessed value. But there are big changes possible including weekend bus routes. That's something Henrico riders have been asking for.

If the current budget proposal is passed, it would be the largest transit system expansion in 25 years.

"The proposal really was to get people to work, be able to get people to places where there is retail," said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas.

The proposal sets aside $1.2 million to offer weekend services for the Seven Pines and Laburnum routes in the east end, as well as the Pemberton Route in the west end. Right now, that route ends at Springfield Road, but work will be done to also extend it through Short Pump to the Goochland line.

Merit-based raises starting at 2.4 percent for county and school employees are also a part of this budget. It increases to 3-percent if the employee has been with the county for six years

"We're asking our employees to do more and be more efficient," said Vithoulkas. "And so the proposal offers a pay increase up to 3-percent and continue to attract the type of workforce that excels at meeting the city's needs."

Schools are also getting the funding they asked for which includes continuing various education programs like the Achievable Dream Academy and 60 additional positions. The county manager says $10-million is also in the budget to go towards renovations at Tucker High School.

However, there is a water and sewer rate increase in this proposal of $6.91 for every two months. It will help with infrastructure and maintenance costs, but county leaders say it's also for much more.

"We also have the largest construction project our county has ever undertaken which is the Cobbs Creek Reservoir," said Vithoulkas. "So, on the one hand, we're securing our water needs for the next 50-75 years, that's significant."

County leaders add the booming sports tourism industry has played a huge part in the financial success of Henrico.

Other highlights from the budget proposal:

Funding for increased police operations, a five-year replacement program for body-worn cameras and Tasers, three additional firefighters as part of a multiyear plan to ease staffing pressures and reduce overtime costs, and the development of a new response model for nonurgent calls for emergency medical services

Increasing the exemption from BPOL (Business, Professional and Occupational License) taxes to $300,000 in gross receipts. Currently, businesses do not pay BPOL taxes on the first $100,000 in gross receipts. With a $300,000 exemption, more than 13,000 businesses would not pay BPOL taxes

An expansion of eligibility for the Real Estate Tax Advantage Program (REAP), which provides tax relief to residents who are at least 65 years old or totally and permanently disabled. To qualify, residents would be able to have a maximum income of $75,000, an increase from $67,000; and a maximum net worth of $400,000, an increase from $350,000

Creation of a community revitalization fund to assist in the redevelopment of older neighborhoods

Continued support for Henrico's sports tourism initiative, with funding for operations at the new Greenwood Park and $9.3 million toward synthetic turf fields at all county high schools

$53 million for projects promised with the 2016 bond referendum, specifically renovations at Tucker High School, work toward a new Brookland area elementary school, a new Fairfield Area Library; Greenwood Park's second phase of development; a Staples Mill area fire station; and improvements at Dorey Park

A capital budget that sets aside $4.9 million for an extension of Woodman Road from Greenwood Road to Brook Road, $2.5 million for sidewalk improvements and $2.3 million for stormwater pollution reduction.

The Board of Supervisors will begin its review of the proposed budget during legislative work sessions scheduled March 19-22. All meetings will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for the session Tuesday, March 20, which will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. The sessions will be in the County Manager's Conference Room on the second floor of the Administration Building at the Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.

The board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 in the Board Room at the Henrico Government Center. A vote to adopt the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, April 24. Once approved, the budget will guide operating and capital spending for the year beginning July 1.

