2 arrested after teacher killed, VA pastor injured in house fire

LITTLETON, N.C. (AP/WRAL) - Authorities in North Carolina have arrested two suspects after a Sunday school teacher was killed and a pastor severely injured after a home invasion robbery ended with a house fire.

Kevin Munn and Lester Kearney were charged with first-degree murder, and more charges are pending, according to WRAL-TV. Both are being held without bond.

Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams tells WNCN-TV the couple, identified as Nancy and John Alford, arrived at their North Carolina home Friday morning and found the robbers inside. The sheriff says the suspects made the woman drive to a bank and withdraw $1,000 before forcing the couple inside the home and setting it on fire.

WRAL-TV reports the second intruder stayed in the home with John Alford.

Williams says the husband escaped but couldn't rescue his wife. The fire killed 76-year-old Nancy, who taught at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Virginia. John suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He preached at the church for the past 10 years.

According to WRAL-TV, John Alford was able to escape and was airlifted to Duke University Hospital for treatment.

The robbers fled in the couple's car, a silver 2011 Mercedes C-300, which has been recovered.

The Warren County District Attorney told WRAL-TV the car was involved in a chase with North Carolina state highway patrol troopers and Haywood County deputies. Officers collected information during the chase and found evidence in the car, which led to the arrests.

Munn was arrested on Tuesday night, while Kearney was arrested Wednesday morning.

Information from: WNCN-TV and WRAL-TV.

