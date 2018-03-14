NBC News says it wants to start streaming service

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - NBC News is exploring ways to start a streaming service for its news division.
"We want to do this and I think we've got to open that door," NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said on Wednesday.
The service would operate alongside NBC's cable channel, MSNBC, which benefits from the interest in politics and frequently is the second most popular cable channel in prime time after Fox News Channel.
Television networks are exploring different ways to deal with cord-cutters and young people more interested in following news on their devices. Lack wouldn't reveal any details about how NBC is looking to do it beyond saying it's on the drawing board.
CBS currently offers CBSN, a free 24-hour streaming service with its own programming lineup. The network has revealed few details about how many people actually watch it and Lack himself said he hadn't seen it. Fox recently announced plans for its own subscription streaming service, Fox Nation, which will provide original opinion programming.
The CNNgo service, which streams the television feeds of CNN's various network, is available to users who confirm they have cable or satellite subscriptions. ABC News provides multiple live streams through its website, generally a mix of raw feeds, produced segments and special events.
ESPN, among the networks most hurt by cord-cutting, is due to roll out a paid subscription service this spring.
Lack said NBC's digital strategy in general concentrates on pushing out video, more so than its rivals. And digital programming done with partnerships, like the program "Stay Tuned," is a strong training ground for young talent.
That doesn't mean he isn't excited about MSNBC's prospects. The network has built a strong lead in prime-time in recent months, leading CNN to announce a schedule change Wednesday to start a new show behind Chris Cuomo.
"I don't have a crystal ball anymore, but I like what I see in 2018, 2019 and 2020," Lack said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of stateMore >>
Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of stateMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary arrives in Afghan capital to take stock of war, with emphasis on prospects for drawing at least some Taliban fighters into reconciling with Afghan governmentMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary arrives in Afghan capital to take stock of war, with emphasis on prospects for drawing at least some Taliban fighters into reconciling with Afghan governmentMore >>