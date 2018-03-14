Kindergarten registration is April 19

If you have rising kindergartner, mark your calendar - registration is less than a month away.

April 19 is the day you need to remember to stop by your rising kindergartner's school.

You'll want to check your child's future school to see if he or she should come with you.

There are some important documents to remember to bring:

Your photo ID

Your child's certified original birth certificate

Two proofs of address

A form for your child to get a physical (this can be turned in up until the first day of school)

Jacque Hale of Smart Beginnings of Greater Richmond, says you can use things like your tax forms for proof of address.

Hale says registration is important because it helps schools prepare to serve your child.

"So for the schools, it's important to register because they don't know that your child is coming to them for kindergarten," said Hale. "They need to plan. They need to have teachers in place. They need to know how many kindergarten classrooms."

It could help your family as well. The schools will likely provide tips for preparing you and your child for the transition to school.

"Each child gets ready differently and has their own kind of readiness," said Hale. "It's important to be working with them at home, but on fun things. They learn through play. This isn't worksheets. Let them color, learn through scissors. Parents, sometimes I know that can be daunting."

You could also look at letters or counting as you're doing every day activities.

"Just let them explore and learn and build that confidence," said Hale.

A child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2018, to attend kindergarten.

