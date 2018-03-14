Kindergarten registration day is in April

Kindergarten registration day in Central Virginia is April 19, and Chesterfield County Schools will be registering incoming kindergarteners from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

School officials are asking parents to register their child at the elementary school in their zone. Click here to find the correct school or call 804-318-8743.

In order to register for school, parents must bring the child's certified original birth certificate or execute a school-age affidavit during registration in accordance with state law.

Parents will also be able to pre-register their children online before coming to the registration event on April 19. Preregistration will start on April 9.

A parent must bring a photo ID along with a Chesterfield County proof of residency to the registration event:

Lease for at least one year or deed of a residence in Chesterfield County

Contract or lease free of contingencies to occupy a Chesterfield County residence within two months of the date of enrollment

Resident manager’s letter on company letterhead stating that residence is a corporate residence in Chesterfield County

Weekly receipts for temporary residence in a hotel or motel for up to 60 days (requires renewal or evidence of more permanent residency within 60 days of enrollment)

Parents submitting a “lives with” form must bring the person they live with to registration. That person must provide a lease, deed or one of the other proofs of Chesterfield County residency, and the parent of the incoming kindergartner must provide two supporting documents showing his or her name and correct address.

Parents must also submit medical records showing their child has had a physical examination within the past 12 months and list the dates of each immunization. The records must be submitted before the first day of school, which is on Sept. 4.

A child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2018, to attend kindergarten.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12