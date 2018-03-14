Kindergarten registration day is in April

Kindergarten registration day in Central Virginia is April 19, and Chesterfield County Schools will be registering incoming kindergarteners from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.More >>
Kindergarten registration day in Central Virginia is April 19, and Chesterfield County Schools will be registering incoming kindergarteners from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.More >>
L.C. Bird High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threat, but all students are safe.More >>
L.C. Bird High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threat, but all students are safe.More >>
The department posted to its Facebook page a 3-year-old was found wandering around an apartment complex, and a young man helped the child be returned to safety.More >>
The department posted to its Facebook page a 3-year-old was found wandering around an apartment complex, and a young man helped the child be returned to safety.More >>
Police say they used a card that was encrypted with stolen information on it.More >>
Police say they used a card that was encrypted with stolen information on it.More >>
Nick Short’s design of an anti-distracted driving license plate is one of eight proposals currently being voted on.More >>
Nick Short’s design of an anti-distracted driving license plate is one of eight proposals currently being voted on.More >>