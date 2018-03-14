Join NBC12's Facebook group for local news

Join the new NBC12 Facebook Group to stay up to date with community happenings! (Source: NBC12)

We're inviting you join our new NBC12 News Facebook Group, a place where we'll post news and events happening throughout Central Virginia.

We'd also like for this group to be a place for you to start conversations about things happening in your community.

Please keep your conversations to things happening in Richmond and surrounding counties - think of as a "locals only" type of place to get all your news!

CLICK HERE to join the group and invite your friends. You will have to wait briefly to be approved in the group, but we'll get you added quickly.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12