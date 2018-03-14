Alex Smith era begins for Redskins as trade becomes official

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Alex Smith era has begun in Washington as the Redskins announced the completion of their trade for the veteran quarterback.
Smith joined the Redskins from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller. The deal and Smith's subsequent four-year contract extension were agreed to in February but couldn't become official until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, the start of the new league year.
"I just wanted to say how excited and happy I am to be part of the Redskins team," Smith said in a video posted on Washington's Twitter account. "Can't wait to build something great together."
Smith replaces Kirk Cousins as the Redskins' No. 1 quarterback. Cousins spent the past three seasons as Washington's starter and played the past two on the franchise tag.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Extra innings throughout the minor leagues will start with a runner at second base.More >>
Extra innings throughout the minor leagues will start with a runner at second base.More >>
The Radford University Highlanders - winners of the Big South tournament - have claimed their first March Madness win in school history.More >>
The Radford University Highlanders - winners of the Big South tournament - have claimed their first March Madness win in school history.More >>
Seven area Taekwondo schools will come together for the tournament, which will be held at Cosby High School. Doors open at 8:00am and action will run throughout the day, featuring competitors ages 5-70.More >>
Seven area Taekwondo schools will come together for the tournament, which will be held at Cosby High School. Doors open at 8:00am and action will run throughout the day, featuring competitors ages 5-70.More >>
Virginia State couldn't keep pace with Shippensburg, which became one of the few teams to have success from three-point range against the Trojans. The Raiders shot 9-20 from deep, and sent VSU to a 77-58 loss.More >>
Virginia State couldn't keep pace with Shippensburg, which became one of the few teams to have success from three-point range against the Trojans. The Raiders shot 9-20 from deep, and sent VSU to a 77-58 loss.More >>