Students create video to promote unity, respect

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) -

Louisa County High School students, staff, and administration came together on Wednesday "to promote unity, respect, and awareness to enhance school safety."

The students created a video called "#TeamLCPS Stands Together," which led to lessons on school safety. In the video, the students used the hashtag "#WhereIsTheLove," referring to the shooting that claimed 17 lives in Florida.

"As a school division, we are extremely thankful for the level of respect and care our students have for one another. We are not a perfect school division, but our students, staff, and administration work hard together to set a great example," Louisa County school officials said on Facebook.

