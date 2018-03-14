Students create video to promote unity, respect

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.More >>
A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social mediaMore >>
A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar nightMore >>
We're inviting you join our new NBC12 News Facebook Group, a place where we'll post news and events happening throughout Central Virginia.More >>
The Washington Redskins will acquire QB Alex Smith from the Chiefs, according to the Kansas City Star.More >>
The Johnsons purchased a new HVAC unit from Southern Goodman Mechanical back in October for $8,796. They say it worked fine for some weeks, but soon it stopped functioning properly.More >>
A 19-year-old Henrico man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a convenience store owner.More >>
L.C. Bird High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threat, but all students are safe.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
"I can't stop hugging and kissing him,” said Camden Davis' mother. Police are investigating what led to the crash.More >>
