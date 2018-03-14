NBC12 to sponsor 'Rocketts Red Glare' tournament, festival this summer

A 19-year-old Henrico man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a convenience store owner.More >>
A 19-year-old Henrico man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a convenience store owner.More >>
L.C. Bird High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threat, but all students are safe.More >>
L.C. Bird High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threat, but all students are safe.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
NBC12 is teaming up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare from July 2 through 4.More >>
NBC12 is teaming up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare from July 2 through 4.More >>
Two men were taken the hospital where one died. The other is expected to survive.More >>
Two men were taken the hospital where one died. The other is expected to survive.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.More >>
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.More >>
Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.More >>
A lawyer from Boston dressed as Queen Elsa from Frozen pushed a stuck police wagon out of the snow.More >>
A lawyer from Boston dressed as Queen Elsa from Frozen pushed a stuck police wagon out of the snow.More >>