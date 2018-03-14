NBC12 to sponsor 'Rocketts Red Glare' tournament, festival this summer

The tournament will include more than just volleyball - It's a full, family-friendly event that will end with sparks. (Source: Rocketts Red Glare)

Richmond is known for a lot of great things including The Capital Trail, breweries galore and the James River Park system, to name a few. This summer, RVA will be put on the map once again with a three-day professional volleyball tournament, the first of its kind for the River City.

NBC12 is teaming up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare from July 2 through 4. The three-day festival will feature a pro beach volleyball tournament along with youth, amateur, corporate and collegiate team tournaments.

But the tournament will include more than just volleyball - It's a full, family-friendly event that will end with sparks. Fireworks will be launched over the James River.

