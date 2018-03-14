AP Sources: Bills agree to sign pass rusher Trent Murphy

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Two people with direct knowledge the decision confirm to The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign free agent defensive end Trent Murphy to a three-year contract.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the deal was reached before the NFL's business year opened later in the day.
NFL.com first reported the agreement.
Murphy spent the past four seasons in Washington after being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, he is best known for his pass-rushing ability. He had 15 sacks in 47 games, including nine in 2016.
Murphy missed all of last season after tearing two ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game against Baltimore. Had he not been injured, Murphy would have missed the first four games of the season serving an NFL suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancers policy.
The Bills finished tied for 30th in the NFL with just 27 sacks last season.
