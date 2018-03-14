Foster care teens can soon ask to reunite with birth parents

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.More >>
McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.More >>
A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social mediaMore >>
A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social mediaMore >>
A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar nightMore >>
A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar nightMore >>
Two men were taken the hospital where one died. The other is expected to survive.More >>
Two men were taken the hospital where one died. The other is expected to survive.More >>
Teenagers in foster care in Virginia will be able to express their preference on restoring their birth parents’ parental rights under a law that will take effect July 1.More >>
Teenagers in foster care in Virginia will be able to express their preference on restoring their birth parents’ parental rights under a law that will take effect July 1.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says two people connected to a robbery early Monday were arrested.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says two people connected to a robbery early Monday were arrested.More >>
The department posted to its Facebook page a 3-year-old was found wandering around an apartment complex, and a young man helped the child be returned to safety.More >>
The department posted to its Facebook page a 3-year-old was found wandering around an apartment complex, and a young man helped the child be returned to safety.More >>
Virginia State Police officials say they were assisting the FBI on Tuesday to execute search warrants at a facility in Hopewell.More >>
Virginia State Police officials say they were assisting the FBI on Tuesday to execute search warrants at a facility in Hopewell.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.More >>
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>