Tubby Smith out as Memphis men's hoops coach after 2 seasons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tubby Smith has been fired as Memphis men's basketball coach after two seasons amid dropping attendance and donations to the athletic department.
Smith told reporters he was no longer coach as he left a meeting Wednesday with Memphis President M. David Rudd and athletic director Tom Bowen.
Memphis issued a statement saying only that an agreement of "separation" had been reached in the best financial interest of the university with details still to be finalized.
Smith went 40-26 at Memphis, including 21-13 this season. The Tigers won seven of their final nine games before losing Saturday 70-60 to No. 8 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, their third loss to the AAC champs this season.
