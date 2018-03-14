New $8K HVAC system stops working, homeowner calls 12 for help

A North Chesterfield couple paid thousands of dollars for an HVAC system that wasn't working properly, but after calling 12 On Your Side, their problem was fixed the same day.

Beatrice Johnson and her husband Raymond purchased a new HVAC unit from Southern Goodman Mechanical back in October. They paid about $8,800 for the unit. They say it worked fine for some weeks, but soon stopped functioning properly.

"Having to constantly regulate your thermostat, trying to keep heat in the upper and the lower part of your home," Johnson said. “It got so hot upstairs, and that's when I noticed the auxiliary heat was on."

She called out workers to service the unit. They said there was a problem that caused the refrigerant to leak.

"I called them back maybe about four times, and they did come, but they never corrected the issue," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the couple's power bills were skyrocketing higher than they'd been in 28 years. Whereas they say they'd normally pay around $150 a month, their bills were steadily climbing from $185 in October to $480 in December to $554 in January.

Beatrice Johnson says suddenly, all service calls and phone calls from Goodman stopped.

"And they just wouldn't respond to me anymore, and we're still paying this outrageous utility bill - plus we've got an $8,796 bill for a unit that is not working,” she said.

That's when the Johnsons called 12 On Your Side.

"I want it so that the auxiliary heat will not come on,” Johnson said.

NBC12 called Southern Goodman. A manager there told him that they were completely interested in fixing the Johnson's problem and committed to personally seeing it through.

That same afternoon, a service crew was at the Johnson's house diagnosing the issue. The crew installed a new heat pump, thermostat, and other equipment that was needed. That was followed up by another visit days later to make sure the unit was functioning as it should.

"I would like to thank 12 On Your Side for getting this taken care of, something that we could not get done,” Johnson said. "What Eric Philips said to Goodman, I have no idea - and to be honest with you, I don't care. He got the job done."

"I tell everybody, if they have an issue, I know who can fix it for you. Call 12 On Your Side."

