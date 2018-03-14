2 wanted for fraud in Colonial Heights

Two suspects are wanted in Colonial Heights after police say they used stolen credit card information to make purchases.

The incidents occurred Feb. 27 at Southpark Mall. The suspects are a male and a female.

Police say they used a card that was encrypted with stolen information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

