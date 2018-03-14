Making money off annoying robocalls

Nearly 31 billion robocalls were made last year, which means that every one of us got about 100 of them.

While they can make you cringe, they might also be worth some cash. Robocalling is a booming business.

The Federal Trade Commission has received so many complaints about the calls, and its commissioner says it is the agency's top consumer protection priority.

Until the government comes up with a solution to the problem, what can you do? If you want to block a landline, a company called Nomorobo will do it for free.

The company does charge $1.99 per month per device to block calls to your cell phone, but you can put your cell number on the do not call registry for free.

Dozens of companies have been sued for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and have been forced to pay out class action settlements to consumers.

If you've received calls from M3 Financial Services, Miami Research Associates about a flu study, NPAS Solutions or NRG Residential Solar Solutions about solar panels, you could be eligible for a payout.

Until laws are in place to better protect you from robocalls, it's worth it to see if you might be able to profit from the inconvenience.

Here are the sites to log on and see if you qualify:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12