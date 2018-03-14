Microsoft lawsuit notes 1 of 118 gender bias complaints

SEATTLE (AP) - Only one of 118 gender discrimination complaints made by women at Microsoft was found to have merit, according to unsealed court documents.
The Seattle Times reports the records made public Monday illustrate the scope of complaints from female employees in technical jobs in the U.S. between 2010 and 2016.
And according to the court documents, Microsoft's internal investigations determined only one of those complaints was "founded."
The three plaintiffs are current and former employees and are seeking class-action status for the case, claiming more than 8,600 women collectively lost out on $238 million in pay and 500 promotions because of discrimination in the company's performance review process.
Microsoft denies systemic bias or discrimination and says its investigative process is "fair and robust."
___
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com
