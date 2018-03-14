L.C. Bird evacuated after bomb threat

L.C. Bird High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, but all students are safe.

The school says it received a threatening phone call.

Students were relocated to two locations and the school was searched.

During the evacuation, police say that someone was saying a name that sounded like "get on the ground" and at the same time chairs fell over and scared the students.

The students then fled the building.

School officials say information has been sent to parents on picking up their children.

