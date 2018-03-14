Teen honored by Chesterfield police for helping 3-year-old

Chesterfield County police honored a boy for helping a child in need.

The department posted to its Facebook page a 3-year-old was found wandering around an apartment complex, and a teen helped the child be returned to safety.

“His quick thinking and concern for the welfare of others led us to a positive outcome in this situation,” Chesterfield police wrote. “We were so glad to recognize him for being a fantastic community member.”

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12