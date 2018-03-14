State police vehicle struck while trooper assisted motorist

A Virginia State Police vehicle was struck from behind while the trooper assisted another motorist. (Source: Virginia State Police)

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Victory Boulevard at I-64 in Newport News on Tuesday morning when a Chevrolet Blazer spun out due to icy road conditions. When a VSP trooper stopped to assist the driver, his vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford F-150, pushing the trooper’s vehicle into the Blazer.

Both the trooper and the driver of the Blazer were out of their vehicles when the crash occurred.

The driver of the F-150 was identified as Kenneth Smoker, and was charged with reckless driving.

