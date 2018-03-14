Chesterfield high school student rewarded for license plate design

One of the license plates being considered. (Source: Virginia DMV)

A student from Chesterfield County will be honored Thursday for his design of a new Virginia license plate.

Nick Short’s design of an anti-distracted driving license plate is one of eight proposals currently being voted on.

The Department of Motor Vehicles and AAA partnered for the Take Action Against Distraction campaign.

Short, a student at Lloyd C. Bird High School and Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, will be awarded $300 Thursday at 9 a.m. for being a finalist in the competition.

Voting on the designs continues online through March 20.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12