Henrico County to fund expanded bus service to Short Pump

Henrico County put up more than $1 million to expand GRTC service. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico County is getting serious about expanding bus service to Short Pump.

In the budget proposal released this week, the county is putting up more than $1 million to expand GRTC routes.

Currently, the Pemberton line takes the bus as far as Gaskins Road. But under this new budget, the end of line will extend to West Broad Marketplace, the location of Wegman’s and Cabella’s.

The county plans to increase the number of daily stops to Short Pump to every 30 minutes.

Henrico is also expanding bus service to the airport and increasing more services from Willow Lawn to White Oak.

If enough people ride the buses, the county may scale back its funding in the future.

