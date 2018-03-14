Police search for persons of interest in gentleman's club shooting

Richmond police have identified the man killed in a shooting at a gentleman's club in south Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Candy Bar at 3904 Hull Street Road about 1:09 a.m. and found two men inside the club with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken the hospital where one of the men, identified as Timothy Vest, died. The other is expected to survive.

Vest was a 33-year-old man from Richmond.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12