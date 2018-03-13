Farm worker dies after being entrapped in grain bin

The worker "became entrapped, by the grain, while he was working inside the bin," according to Amelia Director of Emergency Services Kent Emerson.More >>
Richmond Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in South Richmond on Tuesday. The person shot is believed to be a suspect in a robbery out of Mechanicsville.More >>
The Caroline County sheriff made a passionate plea to county supervisors Tuesday night - pitching a plan to hire more school resource officers.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Zachary Long has been located and is "being checked by rescue."More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
