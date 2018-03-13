Acts of Kindness: Teen handcrafts hope for cancer patients

We're passing on $300 to a teenage scholar and artist, whose handcrafted designs bring comfort and joy to family, friends, teachers and especially patients dealing with a life-changing diagnosis.

16-year-old Erin Schricker put her head, heart and hands together creating gifts, first for her grandmother. Over seven months, through the summer, and on weekends, she meticulously traced, stitched, stuffed, decorated, tagged and delivered 200 bunnies of hope to patients at local oncology offices.

