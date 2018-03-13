Hanover robbery suspect shot by officer in South Richmond

Richmond Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in South Richmond on Tuesday.

Crime scene tape surrounds an area of the parking lot near the Food Lion in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Richmond Police were working with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office on a robbery case that happened in Mechanicsville on Monday. The suspect's vehicle was spotted in Richmond Tuesday evening, and police pulled the suspect over.

While police were surrounding the vehicle and giving commands to the suspect, one of the officers discharged her weapon.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham says they will be looking at all available body camera footage to see exactly what happened leading up to the officer-involved shooting.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a woman was robbed just before 6 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road, near the Walmart on Route 360. The suspect took her money and purse.

