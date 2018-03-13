Police searching for missing 10-year-old - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police searching for missing 10-year-old

Zachary Long (Source: Chesterfield Police) Zachary Long (Source: Chesterfield Police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Police need your help to find a 10-year-old boy.

Zachary Long was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the Founders Bridge Road area. He was wearing an orange hoodie black vest.

Call 748-1251 if you see him.

