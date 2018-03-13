Want a perfect bracket? Your odds don't look good - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Want a perfect bracket? Your odds don't look good

Slim odds, but I’m telling you there’s a chance. (Source: NCAA) Slim odds, but I’m telling you there’s a chance. (Source: NCAA)

(RNN) - Filling out the perfect NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is not impossible, but the odds aren’t in your favor.

What are the odd? According to WalletHub, you have about a 1/92,000,000,000,000,000,000 chance of perfection. That’s one in 92 quintillion, for those of you who don’t want to count all the zeros.

Slim odds, but I’m telling you there’s a chance. Even so, you’re more likely to beat some of life’s most difficult odds than to fill out a perfect bracket.

Case in point:

  • Odds to be struck by lightning this year: 1/1,083,000
  • Odds of being struck by lightning in a lifetime: 1/13,500
  • Odds of winning a national lottery jackpot: 1/13,983,816
  • Odds of bowling a perfect game as an amateur: 1/11,500
  • Odds of hitting a hole-in-one as an amateur: 1/12,500
  • Odds of Dumb & Dumber’s Lloyd Christmas dating Mary Swanson: 1/1,000,000
  • Odds of being admitted to Harvard: 5.4/100 applicants
  • Odds of being born with an extra finger or toe: between 1/500 or 1000
  • Odds of experiencing anesthesia awareness: 1 or 2/1,000
  • Odds the Cleveland Browns win Super Bowl LIII: 1/125
  • Odds of living to be 100 years old: 1.73/10,000
  • Odds of having conjoined twins: 1/200,000
  • Odds of being dealt a royal flush in poker: 1/649,7400
  • Odds of being bitten and killed by a shark: 1 in 3,748,067
  • Odds of drowning: 1/1,134
  • Odds of being killed by fireworks in a lifetime: 1/ 40,733

  Slideshow: NCAA 2018 conference tournament champions

    Thirty-two teams will punch their tickets as an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

  Rhode Island shuts down Young, Oklahoma in 83-78 OT win

    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace (4) grabs a rebound in front of Rhode Island's Stanford Robinson (13) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
    E.C. Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and one more that sealed it to help Rhode Island hold off dynamic scorer Trae Young and beat Oklahoma 83-78 Thursday in the Midwest Regional.
  NCAA Latest: South Dakota State tied with Ohio State at half

    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young takes part in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh pm Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday.
    Oklahoma guard Trae Young could be playing his last college basketball game.
