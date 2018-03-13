Want a perfect bracket? Your odds don't look good

Slim odds, but I’m telling you there’s a chance. (Source: NCAA)
(RNN) - Filling out the perfect NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is not impossible, but the odds aren’t in your favor.
What are the odd? According to WalletHub, you have about a 1/92,000,000,000,000,000,000 chance of perfection. That’s one in 92 quintillion, for those of you who don’t want to count all the zeros.
Slim odds, but I’m telling you there’s a chance. Even so, you’re more likely to beat some of life’s most difficult odds than to fill out a perfect bracket.
Case in point:
- Odds to be struck by lightning this year: 1/1,083,000
- Odds of being struck by lightning in a lifetime: 1/13,500
- Odds of winning a national lottery jackpot: 1/13,983,816
- Odds of bowling a perfect game as an amateur: 1/11,500
- Odds of hitting a hole-in-one as an amateur: 1/12,500
- Odds of Dumb & Dumber’s Lloyd Christmas dating Mary Swanson: 1/1,000,000
- Odds of being admitted to Harvard: 5.4/100 applicants
- Odds of being born with an extra finger or toe: between 1/500 or 1000
- Odds of experiencing anesthesia awareness: 1 or 2/1,000
- Odds the Cleveland Browns win Super Bowl LIII: 1/125
- Odds of living to be 100 years old: 1.73/10,000
- Odds of having conjoined twins: 1/200,000
- Odds of being dealt a royal flush in poker: 1/649,7400
- Odds of being bitten and killed by a shark: 1 in 3,748,067
- Odds of drowning: 1/1,134
- Odds of being killed by fireworks in a lifetime: 1/ 40,733
