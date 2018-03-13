Prince George now accepts online payments for utilities

You can now use your MasterCard, Visa or Discover card to pay your water and sewer bills through Online Bill Pay, a secure portal.More >>
You can now use your MasterCard, Visa or Discover card to pay your water and sewer bills through Online Bill Pay, a secure portal.More >>
Virginia State Police officials say they were assisting the FBI on Tuesday to execute search warrants at a facility in Hopewell.More >>
Virginia State Police officials say they were assisting the FBI on Tuesday to execute search warrants at a facility in Hopewell.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department just acquired three new drones that will join the one drone the department already had, but state law restricts how police departments are able to use them.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department just acquired three new drones that will join the one drone the department already had, but state law restricts how police departments are able to use them.More >>
Postal service investigators identified an employee believed to have dumped mail in the trash at Tanglewood Apartments in February.More >>
Postal service investigators identified an employee believed to have dumped mail in the trash at Tanglewood Apartments in February.More >>
Police in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights still need the public's help in solving some cases.More >>
Police in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights still need the public's help in solving some cases.More >>