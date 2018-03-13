Prince George now accepts online payments for utilities

Utility customers in Prince George have a new way to pay their utilities bills.

You can now use your MasterCard, Visa or Discover card to pay your water and sewer bills through Online Bill Pay, a secure portal.

For more information, contact the Help Desk at (804)722-8700 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

