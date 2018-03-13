VIDEO: Suspect seen using stolen credit cards

Chesterfield Police need your help to identify a man who stole credit cards and used them in Richmond.

Police say the suspect took the cards from an unlocked vehicle in Chesterfield. He was later seen on surveillance video using one of the cards at a convenience store.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

