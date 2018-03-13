Police ID man killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-295

Stella was one of about 20 dogs rescued in a large dog raid at The Animal Motel on Lombardy Street on Friday.More >>
The notice given to 90-year-old Berline Parker says her house is about to go up for auction - there have been some issues with the reverse mortgage she took out on her home.More >>
Virginia State Police officials say they were assisting the FBI on Tuesday to execute search warrants at a facility in Hopewell.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A 17-year-old male was arrested late Monday and charged with first-degree murder after two people were shot last week in Mosby Court.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school band students that drove off the highway into a ravine is dead and three others in critical condition.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The woman has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license.More >>
