Police ID man killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-295

Virginia State Police have released the identity of the victim in a two-vehicle crash on I-295 on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at mile marker 41 in Hanover County, near Chamberlayne Road.

According to police, the victim, 63-year-old Clayton Fegley of Quakake, Pa., was driving a tractor-trailer hauling large rolls of plastic when his vehicle was hit by a Hyundai Sonata driven by 25-year-old Kathryn Woolfenden of Norfolk, Va.

Both vehicles ran off the road into several trees. Fegley died at the scene.

Woolfenden was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is charged with reckless driving; driving too fast for highway and traffic conditions, and driving without a valid operator’s license.

Icy roads are being considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

