School resource officer accidentally fires gun at VA middle school

An officer accidentally discharged his gun at an Alexandria school. (Source: RNN)

The Alexandria Police Department says a school resource officer accidentally fired his gun inside a middle school on Tuesday morning.

Police say the officer immediately checked for potential injuries in the area after his gun fired around 9:10 a.m. at George Washington Middle School.

No one was injured.

Police say the officer, who is a five-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department, then contacted his supervisor and school staff about the incident.

"All students and staff are safe and classes continued as normal," the Alexandria Police Department said on its website.

The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

